An exclusive interview with Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO, Dineout, about the trends in the dining out space in India along with the latest update in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is the post pandemic dining scenario evolving?
00:09:46
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
This blockchain startup is building India’s first DAO, aims to give users decision-making powers
00:13:40
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is Myntra gearing up for the much awaited festive season 2021?
00:13:17
Martin Schwenk on the logic behind Mercedes Benz's omnichannel approach
00:00:59
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why is the Cloud Kitchen market so hot?
00:22:24
Learnings from the journey of mobility startup Bounce
00:05:37
PropTiger CEO on shift in disposition towards owning homes
00:02:38