India has been witnessing phenomenal growth in the emerging gig economy. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Vineet Arya, Founder, COHIRE; and Dheeraj Khatter, Co-founder and Director, MyMobiForce come together for an insightful panel discussion to talk about the rising phenomenon.
Work smart: The evolving gig economy in India
00:19:02
Up Next
