Daily Dispatch by YourStory | The woman behind BYJU'S M&A strategy
00:15:36
About the session

An exclusive interview with Anita Kishore, Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU'S along with the latest update in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.

See More See Less
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Anisha Singh on dealing with adversity through persistence
00:00:40

Five Inspiring Entrepreneurs from small-town India || From Sundar Pichai to Sameer Gehlaut
00:04:44

Ankur Singla highlights some strategic maneuvers that enabled the success of Tapzo
00:01:38

Ratan Tata shares the turnaround story of Jaguar Land Rover
00:06:01

Divyank Turakhia's discusses the process of building successful businesses
00:01:24

Mayank Kumar shares key learnings while building upGrad
00:01:55