Ahead of the game: India’s mobile gaming to hit $5 billion
00:18:29
About the session

India's gaming industry is poised to become a $5 billion mobile gaming market by 2025. To discuss the new trends and the potential of monetisation in gaming, YourStory's Daily Dispatch hosted a panel discussion with Gamerji, Redseer and BCG.

See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

CarDekho fuelling the growth engine of future
00:08:06

LetsTransport: Charging into the next phase of growth
00:07:03

upGrad-ing to a unicorn status
00:09:43

This startup helps you earn Bitcoin rewards when you use Swiggy, Bigbasket, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra
00:18:00

Taking the lead: LeadSquared’s growth strategy
00:05:07

A big listing: tech startups on the stock market
00:12:26