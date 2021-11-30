India's electric vehicle market is booming with startups and innovations. Based out of Bengaluru, Lets Transport is a last-mile logistics provider bullish on electrification. Pushkar Singh from Lets Transport shares insights in this episode of YourStory's Daily Dispatch.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
LetsTransport: Charging into the next phase of growth
00:07:03
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
upGrad-ing to a unicorn status
00:09:43
This startup helps you earn Bitcoin rewards when you use Swiggy, Bigbasket, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra
00:18:00
Taking the lead: LeadSquared’s growth strategy
00:05:07
A big listing: tech startups on the stock market
00:12:26
Serving hot: Wonderchef’s expansion plans
00:07:54
Hush the taboo: Sirona’s growing popularity among women
00:06:50