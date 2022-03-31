Continuous learning is critical to stay relevant. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Sekhar Garisa from Monster India, Abhimanyu Saxena from Scaler and Arjun Gupta from Courseplay come together to talk about the importance of upskilling across different industries and job roles.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Level Up: The growing trend of upskilling
00:17:24
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Cultivating for a success story with Omnivore
00:06:11
Performance mode on: Stage3
00:05:18
Cypher Capital on a Cryptos High!
00:07:00
Droom in top gear post-pandemic
00:09:34
Decoding the cryptic crypto story
00:18:24
Aggressive and Agile: Rocketship.vc bullish on the Indian market
00:08:20