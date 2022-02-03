There has been a lot of activity in the agritech space in India in recent times. To discuss the growing buzz in the space Our Food and Aqgromalin come together for an insightful panel discussion at YourStory's Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Sowing the seeds of change in the agritech industry
00:14:33
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Grooming the success story of Hair Originals
00:09:25
Dealing the right cards with DealShare
00:07:56
Leaping towards bullish growth with Leap Scholar
00:06:49
G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ fashionable affair
00:08:54
The big startup budget wishlist
00:18:13
Chingari on a hot road to success
00:07:59