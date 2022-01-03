Online restaurant company Rebel Foods, which is parent to big cloud kitchen brands like Behrouz Biryani, Ovenstory Pizza, and Faasos, joined the unicorn club in October 2021. In this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, co-founder Raghav Joshi decodes the company's expansion trajectory.
On cloud 9: Rebel Foods' growing network
