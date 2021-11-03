Opening Purplle’s glam kit of growth
00:11:08
About the session

Online beauty brand Purplle.com recently raised $75 million in a round led by Kedaara, Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures. Watch this episode of YourStory's Daily Dispatch to listen to Manish Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, Purplle.com, talk about the company's remarkable story of growth.

See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Now Showing: PVR’s foray into home care services with V-Pristine
00:10:37

What’s your gig? Inside India’s gig economy
00:08:10

What is energising cleantech startups in India?
00:18:58

What is The CAI store’s stepping stone to success?
00:09:50

Taking a leaf out of KreditBee’s growth book
00:11:39

Weaving together FabAlley’s growth story
00:08:48