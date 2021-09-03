Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler Academy & InterviewBit talks about recent acquisition and growth projections for the company on YourStory's Daily Dispatch. Watch this episode for the latest updates!
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why is Scaler Academy betting on the data sciences vertical to drive growth?
00:11:16
