Zypp Electric has been working towards making a name in the EV logistics space. On this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Akash Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Zypp Electric, talks about the company's story and discusses the road ahead.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Zypp Electric on a clean road to scaling business
00:07:49
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Sowing the seeds of change in the agritech industry
00:14:33
Grooming the success story of Hair Originals
00:09:25
Dealing the right cards with DealShare
00:07:56
Leaping towards bullish growth with Leap Scholar
00:06:49
G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ fashionable affair
00:08:54
The big startup budget wishlist
00:18:13