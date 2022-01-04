Personal care manufacturer Vedic Cosmeceuticals recently raised Rs 25 crore in a Series A funding round. On this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Mohit Goel, Founder, Vedic Cosmeceuticals, talks about the company's ambitious targets for the upcoming future as he lays out growth plans.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Unboxing a flawless future with Vedic Cosmeceuticals
00:09:15
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
On cloud 9: Rebel Foods' growing network
00:09:53
Driving to the top with Myles’ growth trajectory
00:07:07
Jumbotail's jumbo success story
00:05:43
Suit up! Monster.com betting high on India’s job market
00:10:38
A complete package: Cleartrip's new travel solutions
00:11:10
A radiant future: The buzzing skincare ecosystem
00:15:14