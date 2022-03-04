All about good deals: CashKaro’s growth trajectory
00:08:42
About the session

CashKaro has been providing exciting deals to its customers via cashback and coupons. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Rohan Bhargava, Co-founder, CashKaro talks about the company's journey through the pandemic and discusses future plans.

