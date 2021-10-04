A platform that connects enterprises with lenders and investors, CredAvenue has raised $90 million in Series A funding. Gaurav Kumar, CEO and Founder, CredAvenue says that post-COVID-19 the world has moved largely to a credit-driven market. Catch his exclusive interview on this episode of #DailyDispatch.
Till Debt Do Us Part: How CredAvenue vows to leverage the credit driven market post pandemic
