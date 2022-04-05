On the road with Chalo

00:08:37
About the session

Chalo has recently acquired mobility startup Vogo. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Mohit Dubey, Co-founder and CEO of Chalo shares how this acquisition will help solve first and last-mile problems of passengers and discusses Chalo's future expansion plans.

