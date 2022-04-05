Chalo has recently acquired mobility startup Vogo. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Mohit Dubey, Co-founder and CEO of Chalo shares how this acquisition will help solve first and last-mile problems of passengers and discusses Chalo's future expansion plans.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
On the road with Chalo
00:08:37
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Rage Coffee: Sipping on success
00:08:40
Classplus aiming for an A+ growth
00:08:28
Level Up: The growing trend of upskilling
00:17:24
Cultivating for a success story with Omnivore
00:06:11
Performance mode on: Stage3
00:05:18
Cypher Capital on a Cryptos High!
00:07:00