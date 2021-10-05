With a recent fundraise of $16 million, Treebo is planning to expand its footprint in the country while eyeing international ambitions with its new SaaS vertical. Watch the latest episode of #DailyDispatch to hear Treebo's Co-founder, Sidharth Gupta talk more about the company's plans of growth.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Checking-into Treebo’s growth roadmap
00:09:51
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Sequoia MD Rajan Anandan's THREE suggestions to entrepreneurs
00:01:45
Paras Chopra shares his personal stories that culminated into the founding of Wingify
00:01:59
THREE critical elements behind SoftBank's decision to invest in a business
00:01:45
Gaurav Hinduja on Capital Float's "True North"
00:00:20
Anirudh Damani on early days of investing and his favourite startups
00:02:22
What motivates Amarendra Sahu to continue building NestAway
00:00:54