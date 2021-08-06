Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What does it mean to have Unilever as an investor in Minimalist?
About the session

An exclusive interview with Mohit Yadav, Co-Founder, Minimalist, along with the latest updates in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.

