Putting the fun in funding: Progcap's strategy to reach 1M SMBs by end of 2022
00:07:34
About the session

Fintech player Progcap recently raised $30 million in its Series C funding round. Watch the latest episode of #DailyDispatch to know what Pallavi Shrivastava, Co-founder and Director, Progcap, has to say about the company's plans to scale up business and reach a million users in the coming years.

See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Checking-into Treebo’s growth roadmap
00:09:51

Sequoia MD Rajan Anandan's THREE suggestions to entrepreneurs
00:01:45

Paras Chopra shares his personal stories that culminated into the founding of Wingify
00:01:59

THREE critical elements behind SoftBank's decision to invest in a business
00:01:45

Gaurav Hinduja on Capital Float's "True North"
00:00:20

Anirudh Damani on early days of investing and his favourite startups
00:02:22