An exclusive interview with Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India regarding the current hiring scenario in India and how it is changing along with the latest update in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Is India Inc hiring again?
00:12:21
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Founder outlines several marketing and content strategy initiatives at FabAlley/Indya
00:03:51
Vineet Kumar on corporate responsibility in data sharing and protection
00:02:30
THREE essential elements investors look for in a pitch: Portea CEO Meena Ganesh
00:01:20
CEO outlines DigiBoxx's customer segments at different price points
00:01:58
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why is Scaler Academy betting on the data sciences vertical to drive growth?
00:11:16
Ranu Vohra on differentiation in a crowded market, and KKR investment
00:03:30