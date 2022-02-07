Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth and The Derma Co., was the first company to enter the unicorn club in 2022. On this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer, talks about the company's journey and the road ahead.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Honasa Consumer’s glowing growth trajectory
00:08:15
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Zypp Electric on a clean road to scaling business
00:07:49
Sowing the seeds of change in the agritech industry
00:14:33
Grooming the success story of Hair Originals
00:09:25
Dealing the right cards with DealShare
00:07:56
Leaping towards bullish growth with Leap Scholar
00:06:49
G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ fashionable affair
00:08:54