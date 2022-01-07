Bombay Shaving Company has recently raised Rs 160 crores in a Series C funding round led by Malabar Investments. Watch this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC to listen to Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company talk about the company's story.
Shaving away pandemic blues with Bombay Shaving Company
