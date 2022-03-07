With its innovative products, WOW Skin Science is making its mark in the beauty and personal care space in India. On this episode of Daily Dispatch, powered by HSBC, Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science, talks about the company's journey and what lies ahead.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Decoding the 'wow' factor with WOW Skin Science
00:11:56
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
All about good deals: CashKaro’s growth trajectory
00:08:42
Vocal for local: Reaching the real Bharat
00:14:18
Glamming up the growth roadmap with RENEE Cosmetics
00:08:26
Decoding IvyCap Ventures’ capital investment strategy
00:09:21
Borrowed Fashion: Flyrobe’s growing business in the rental space
00:08:28
On a roll: The growing business of rollup firms in India
00:19:53