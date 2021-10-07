A physical store or D2C brands online, men's grooming products are now abundant. In this panel discussion with YourStory's #DailyDispatch, The Man Company and Bombay Shaving Company reveal the untapped potential in this industry, rising demand, and expectations from festive season 2021.
Not a close shave: The boom of the male grooming segment
00:15:17
