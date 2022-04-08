Since the pandemic re-commerce platform Cashify is witnessing a surge in demand for used-devices. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Mandeep Manocha, CEO and Co-founder, Cashify, discusses the company's growth ambitions through FY23 and provides insights into the business ecosystem.
Cashify cashing in on the used goods market
00:09:02
