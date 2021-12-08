Gurugram-based online higher education platform has recently closed its Series B round of funding at $35 million. On this episode of Daily Dispatch by YourStory, Ruchir Arora, Founder and CEO, CollegeDekho shares the company's fund utilization plans and growth strategies for the future.
CollegeDekho: Watching out for the students
About the session
