Gearing up for a bright future with OLX Autos
00:05:16
About the session

OLX Autos has been consistently working towards making a name in the used cars space in India. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos talks about the company's journey through the pandemic and the road ahead.

