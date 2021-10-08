Mom’s the word for the Good Glamm Group
00:07:40
About the session

The Good Glamm Group has acquired D2C brand The Mom’s Co following the acquisition of BabyChakra. It aims to develop a strong network of content-to-commerce platforms in the mom and baby category. Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Mom’s Co speaks to the #DailyDispatch on the company’s roadmap.

