The grocery boom: What’s in store?
00:13:27
About the session

From 90-minutes to 10-minutes deliveries, India's online grocery market is growing more intense with new players. To discuss the competition and logistics involved, Fraazo and Gully Network participate in a panel discussion held by YourStory's Daily Dispatch.

