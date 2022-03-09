Info Edge recently acquired a 76 percent stake in dating player Aisle. On this episode of Daily Dispatch powered by HSBC, Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle talks about the deal and the company's plans to scale business.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Info Edge puts a ring on Aisle
00:09:25
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Woman's the way with Priyanka Gill
00:11:13
Decoding the 'wow' factor with WOW Skin Science
00:11:56
All about good deals: CashKaro’s growth trajectory
00:08:42
Vocal for local: Reaching the real Bharat
00:14:18
Glamming up the growth roadmap with RENEE Cosmetics
00:08:26
Decoding IvyCap Ventures’ capital investment strategy
00:09:21