Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 28th May 2021
00:12:17
About the session

From the latest acquisitions to fundraisers, here are the latest updates from the startup ecosystem along with an insightful discussion with Priyavrata Mafatlal Co-Founder & Director at Uniform Junction on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory

See More See Less
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

CEO of Mfine talks about virtualization of hospitals and consultations
00:02:07

Origin story of Panasonic and journey since
00:01:92

Using customer service as the foundational vision at American Express
00:01:38

Satyan Gajwani explains Times Internet's business verticals
00:01:33

Gopal Srinivasan on need of Growth firms in India
00:03:08

Gaurav Munjal says Unacademy would have grown even without COVID
00:02:67