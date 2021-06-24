An Insightful Panel discussion with Arjun Srivastava, Co-Founder & Deputy MD, Wingreens FarmsVedang Patel, Co-Founder, The Souled Store Jatin Gujrati, Business Head, Vedix PC Musthafa, CEO, iD Fresh Food Explain the The Rise and Rise of Homegrown Brands on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 24th June 2021 | The Rise and Rise of Homegrown Brands
00:30:36
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Quess Corp Chairman on unemployment across sectors during the pandemic
00:01:57
Subramanya S V on innovations at Fisdom as an early mover in the market
00:03:44
DEEP DIVE into the strategy behind Faasos' move into mulit-brand cloud kitchens
00:04:47
Shakun Sethi on the social stigma associated with the female-focused SexTech space
00:02:24
Chaayos CEO on history of cafes in a majority chai-drinking country
00:02:10
Twitter India MD on the positive impact of Twitter during COVID
00:03:01