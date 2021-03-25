Here is your daily dose of the hottest news from startup world served alongside an interesting conversation with Sanjay Jha, Co-founder & CPO of MyStartupEquity and Varun Khaitan, Co-founder of UrbanCompany.
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 25th March 2021
00:15:59
Sanjay Jha
Former chairman & CEO, Motorola Mobility
Varun Khaitan
Co-Founder, UrbanClap
1 Urban Company founder on the need for ESOP incentives in startups
2 MyStartupEquity CEO on the need for simple, open-source ESOP policy documentation
3 Urban Company founder on the THREE key learnings from their ESOPs program
4 Varun Khaitan's KEY recommendations while setting up an ESOPs program
