Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 8th July 2021 | Decoding India's job market 
00:26:29
About the session

An Exclusive interview Nicolas Dumoulin, MD, Michael Page India and Sekhar Garisa, CEO Monster APAC & ME and Chief of Strategy, Quess Group who discuss about Decoding India's job market with along with the latest update in the startup world for the day on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.

