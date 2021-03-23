Watch the 50th episode of Daily Dispatch by YourStory and find out what's happening in the world of startups together with an exclusive interview with Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder of Koo.
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday, 23rd March 2021
00:15:11
FEATURING
Aprameya Radhakrishna
Founder and CEO, Vokal India .
Top moments from the video
1 Koo Founder on bringing new investors on board
2 Founder recalls the successes of Koo in 2020
3 Aprameya Radhakrishna on Koo's product strategy
4 Koo CEO on vernacular as the core lever in competition with Twitter
5 CEO outlines the monetisation options for Koo
6 Aprameya Radhakrishna shares Koo's growth strategy
Full video of the session
