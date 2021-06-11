Here is everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day along with an insightful conversation with Aditya Shukla, Partner, Bain & Company on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 11th June 2021
00:13:54
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Rajat Mathur's advice for organizations and individuals during the pandemic
00:05:21
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 10th June 2021
00:34:21
Anshuman Bapna outlines Terra.do's business and inspiration behind setting it up
00:02:54
Druva CEO on the company's resilience to the pandemic
00:01:01
Vikram Gupta shares learnings from his experience and the idea of an IIT-focused fund
00:03:09
CEO highlights TWO key aspects of change at BabyChakra during the pandemic
00:02:05