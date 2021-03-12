Here is everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day along with an interesting discussion with Saurabh Agarwal ,CEO and President, Octro on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 12th March 2021
00:11:27
About the session
FEATURING
Saurabh Aggarwal
Co-Founder, Fitso
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Founder on uptick in Octro games at the start of the lockdown
Video not supported in your device
2 Octro Founder on building games in India for a global audience
Video not supported in your device
3 Octro's Saurabh Aggarwal on increasing gaming and entertainment usage in India
Video not supported in your device
4 CEO on Octro's fundraising plans
Video not supported in your device
5 Saurabh Aggarwal on building a successful game
Video not supported in your device
6 Octro Founder on monetization of games
Full video of the session
