Here is everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day along with an interesting discussion with Gulshan Bakhtiani Founder and Director of Wellness Forever Medicare on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 19th March 2021
00:13:37
About the session
FEATURING
Gulshan Bhaktiani
Promoter & Director, Wellness Forever
Top moments from the video
1 Director on Wellness Forever adapting to healthcare evolution, and use of funding
2 Director on Wellness Forever's plans to expand with new pharmacies
3 Gulshan Bhaktiani on trends in medical purchases due to COVID
4 Wellness Forever's Gulshan Bhaktiani predicts the demand levers over next 3-6 months
5 Wellness Forever Director on fundraising and acquisition plans
6 Wellness Forever's strategy of tapping adjacencies to move from pharmacy to healthcare
Full video of the session
