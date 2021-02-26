Here is everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day along with an interesting discussion with Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder & CEO, Burger Singh on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 26th February
00:14:04
About the session
FEATURING
Kabir Jeet Singh
Bringing out the flavour of the food industry
See More
See Less
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Burger Singh CEO on delivery aspirations and lockdown impact
Video not supported in your device
2 Burger Singh CEO on consideration framework for new outlets, and funding plans
Video not supported in your device
3 Kabir Jeet Singh on expanding Burger Singh through franchising
Video not supported in your device
4 Burger Singh CEO on their momos innovation and new product expansions ahead
Video not supported in your device
5 Kabir Singh outlines Burger Singh's pricing strategy
Full video of the session
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Blowhorn CEO on supporting drivers through the difficulties of the COVID lockdown
00:01:04
Randeep Hooda talks about his pets and why one should adopt street animals
00:02:02
Dharmendra Rangain on scaling and securing the Cisco Webex solution
00:02:14
Thyrocare MD on why Indians have higher immunity than citizens of other countries
00:02:33
Ashok Mittal on how PrestLoans navigated the COVID crisis
00:02:66
CEO on how Medikabazaar built features to address gaps in medical supply procurement
00:05:05