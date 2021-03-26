From the latest acquisitions to fundraisers, here are the latest updates from the startup ecosystem along with an insightful discussion with Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and CEO, Games24x7 on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 26th March 2021
00:11:43
About the session
FEATURING
Bhavin Pandya
Founder and CEO, Games24x7
Top moments from the video
1 Bhavin Pandya outlines Games 24x7's fundraising strategy
2 Bhavin Pandya on Games 24x7's FOUR focus areas to tap growth
3 Games 24x7 CEO on the rise of gaming during the lockdown
4 CEO on growth and monetization of Games 24x7's fantasy league games
Full video of the session
Up Next
