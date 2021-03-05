Get the latest update on everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day, along with an interesting discussion with Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO & Co-founder Advantage Club, on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 5th March 2021
00:13:57
About the session
FEATURING
Smiti Bhatt Deorah
Co-Founder & COO, Advantage Club
Top moments from the video
1 Advantage Club COO on how focus shifted between categories due to the pandemic
2 Advantage Club COO highlights product expansions to cater to specific client demand
3 Smiti Deorah on the Advantage Club user base, offerings, and expansion plans
4 COO shares Advantage Club's metrics
5 Advantage Club's funding plans
Full video of the session
Up Next
