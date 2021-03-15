Sign up to YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Monday 15th March 2021
00:13:33
FEATURING
Michael Fernandes
Partner, LeapFrog Investments
Top moments from the video
1 Michael Fernandes talks about the LeapFrog-Temasek partnership
2 Partner highlights some of the key focus sectors for LeapFrog's impact investments
3 Michael Fernandes highlights key investments from LeapFrog's three funds
4 Michael Fernandes on LeapFrog's third fund mandate
Full video of the session
