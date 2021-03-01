From the latest acquisitions to fundraisers, here are the latest updates from the startup ecosystem along with an interesting discussion with Ayushi Gudwani, Founder, FableStreet Equity on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Monday 1st March
00:13:25
About the session
FEATURING
Ayushi Gudwani
See More
See Less
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Ayushi Gudwani on challenges and opportunities in workwear retail due to COVID
Video not supported in your device
2 FableStreet founder highlights key trends in workwear moving forward
Video not supported in your device
3 Ayushi Gudwani on reinventing workwear and fresh categories of focus for FableStreet
Video not supported in your device
4 Ayushi Gudwani shares FableStreet's fundraising plans
Video not supported in your device
5 Ayushi Gudwani outlines FableStreet's pricing strategy and price perception
Video not supported in your device
6 Ayushi Gudwani on FableStreet's offline expansion plans
Video not supported in your device
7 Founder on FableStreet's approach to profitability
Full video of the session
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Blowhorn CEO on supporting drivers through the difficulties of the COVID lockdown
00:01:04
Randeep Hooda talks about his pets and why one should adopt street animals
00:02:02
Dharmendra Rangain on scaling and securing the Cisco Webex solution
00:02:14
Thyrocare MD on why Indians have higher immunity than citizens of other countries
00:02:33
Ashok Mittal on how PrestLoans navigated the COVID crisis
00:02:66
CEO on how Medikabazaar built features to address gaps in medical supply procurement
00:05:05