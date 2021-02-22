Get the latest update on everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day, along with an interesting discussion with Gautam Chopra, Co-founder & CEO at BeatO on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Monday 22nd February
00:13:32
About the session
FEATURING
Gautam Chopra
Co-Founder & CEO, BeatO
See More
See Less
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 BeatO CEO on how COVID has led to better user awareness, engagement, and health
Video not supported in your device
2 Using bundling and subscription models, and THREE key growth areas at BeatO
Video not supported in your device
3 Gautam Chopra on BeatO's active user base, and clinical success
Video not supported in your device
4 BeatO CEO on increased interest in HealthTech and BeatO funding plans
Video not supported in your device
5 CEO on manufacturing at BeatO and entering into device partnerships
Full video of the session
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Muthoot Finance MD on addressing liquidity needs during the pandemic
00:02:06
SBI Chairman on how crises create opportunities for reform
00:01:25
CEO highlights TWO key aspects of change at BabyChakra during the pandemic
00:02:05
Druva CEO on the company's resilience to the pandemic
00:01:01
Anshuman Bapna outlines Terra.do's business and inspiration behind setting it up
00:02:54
Rajat Mathur's advice for organizations and individuals during the pandemic
00:05:21