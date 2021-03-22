Here is everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day along with an interesting discussion with Siddharth Agarwal, VP - Strategy and Planning, Ecom Express on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Monday 22nd March 2021
00:11:57
About the session
FEATURING
Siddharth Agarwal
VP - Strategy & Planning, Ecom Express
See More
See Less
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Siddharth Agarwal on early 2020 and growth from D2C brands post-lockdown
Video not supported in your device
2 Ecom Express VP on e-commerce demand seasonality and change in shopping behaviour
Video not supported in your device
3 Siddharth Agarwal on tech initiatives at Ecom Express to improve efficiency
Video not supported in your device
4 Ecom Express VP discusses expansion into new geographies and product offerings
Video not supported in your device
5 Siddharth Agarwal on GMV and revenue growth in e-commerce
Video not supported in your device
6 Ecom Express VP on being patient with international expansion
Video not supported in your device
7 Ecom Express' fundraising plans
Full video of the session
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Raamdeo Agarwal on wealth creation through saving and reinvesting in your business
00:03:01
Naveen Tewari's approach to innovation, and building an AI content platform at Glance
00:03:96
Ajeesh Achuthan shares Open Financial Technologies' vision for SMEs
00:01:99
Policybazaar CFO shares their QoQ cost and revenue numbers
00:01:27
Sanjay Anandaram on FOUR factors that have supported a flux of Indian startups
00:02:99
Vikas Khanna's moving articulation of the love and support from mothers and family
00:04:16