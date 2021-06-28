Here is everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day along with an insightful conversation with Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classplus on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Monday 28th June 2021 | Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classplus
00:10:44
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Rajkumar Rao on the people and values that keep him grounded
00:01:20
Wingify's TWO core values
00:00:49
Munish Varma on India's supply-demand landscape and fundamentals for scaling
00:02:15
Mukesh Bansal talks about his journey from Myntra to launching CureFit
00:01:36
Gaurav Hinduja on dealing with negativity
00:00:26
Anirudh Damani talks about recent book readings
00:01:03