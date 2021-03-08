From the latest acquisitions to fundraisers, here are the latest updates from the startup ecosystem along with an interesting discussion with Pavan Vaish Director, Head of Driver, Supply & City Operations at Uber India on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Monday 8th March 2021
00:12:49
About the session
FEATURING
Pavan Vaish
Head of Driver, Supply and City Operations - India & South Asia, Uber
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Pavan Vaish describes Uber's innovations and strategic moves to ease COVID woes
Video not supported in your device
2 Uber India's bet on low cost products
Video not supported in your device
3 Pavan Vaish highlights the steps taken at Uber India to address safety concerns
Video not supported in your device
4 Pavan Vaish on Uber's initiatives to promote gender diversity and female safety
Video not supported in your device
5 Pavan Vaish on bringing women and differently-abled partners onboard at Uber
Video not supported in your device
6 "No immediate plans for a women-only service" - Uber India's Pavan Vaish
Full video of the session
