Get the latest update on everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day, along with an interesting discussion with Nitin Jain, CEO, and MD, Edelweiss Wealth Management on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 11th March 2021
00:12:17
About the session
FEATURING
Nitin Jain
CEO & MD, Edelweiss Wealth Management
Top moments from the video
1 Nitin Jain on raising financing for the third fund in Edelweiss PE series
2 CEO on recent growth in valuations, and Edelweiss WM's aim to capture it
3 Nitin Jain on sector preferences for Edelweiss' new fund
4 Nitin Jain on why Edelweiss' latest fund is unique in duration
5 Edelweiss WM CEO rationalizes why private market valuations do not seem too stretched
6 Nitin Jain on looking at exits as the primary aim for the new Edelweiss PE fund
7 "The most exciting space for us is Alternatives": Edelweiss Wealth CEO Nitin Jain
