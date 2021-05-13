An Exclusive panel discussion with Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder,1mg Madhukar Gangadi, Founder and CEO, MedPlus Health Services, Kushal Bhatnagar, Engagement Manager, RedSeer Discuss if e-pharmacies become the backbone of digital health in India on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 13th May 2021
