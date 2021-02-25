Get the latest update on everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day, along with an interesting discussion with Able Joseph, Founder, and CEO, Aisle on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 25th February
00:14:15
About the session
FEATURING
Able Joseph
Founder & CEO, Aisle
Top moments from the video
1 Aisle CEO on raising another round of funding at Aisle
2 Able Joseph on Aisle's initiatives, and how dating evolved during the lockdown
3 Able Joseph on Aisle's premium plans
4 Aisle CEO on the Aisle's TWO key priorities moving ahead
Full video of the session
Up Next
