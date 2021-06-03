From the latest acquisitions to fundraisers, here are the latest updates from the startup ecosystem along with a discussion with Vivek Sinha SVP / Business Leader, Unacademy and Prabhdeep Bedi, COO, Toppr who Give their views on the the Edtech boom on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 3rd June 2021
00:30:57
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Accel partners discuss initial investments and growth of internet startups
00:04:98
Mukesh Bansal on the importance of discipline in a founder
00:01:94
Sudha Murty on social entrepreneurship and how Infosys Foundation helps founders
00:01:94
Sonu Sood on drawing inspiration from his parents for his work in philanthropy
00:01:94
Anant Maheshwari on a new sustainable way of working
00:02:01
Ashish Gupta explains how MyPetrolPump has massively improved client efficiencies
00:03:84